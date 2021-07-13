ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Goldman Sachs rides global dealmaking boom to smash profit estimates

  • Deals worth $1.5 trillion were announced in the three months to June 30, more than any second quarter on record and up 13% from the record first quarter of the year, according to Refinitiv data.
Reuters 13 Jul 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday blew past analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit as Wall Street's biggest investment bank capitalized on record global dealmaking activity.

Global mergers and acquisitions activity broke records for the second consecutive quarter this year despite slowing activity among blank-check firms as companies borrowed cheaply and splurged their cash reserves on deals to reposition them for the post-COVID world.

Deals worth $1.5 trillion were announced in the three months to June 30, more than any second quarter on record and up 13% from the record first quarter of the year, according to Refinitiv data.

Goldman comfortably held on to its top ranking on the league tables for worldwide M&A advisory, according to Refinitiv. The league tables rank financial services firms on the amount of M&A fees they generate.

4G Clinical raises over $230mn growth equity from Goldman Sachs

Overall financial advisory revenue surged 83%, while equity underwriting revenue jumped 18% in the quarter.

Investment banking revenue rose 36% to $3.61 billion.

Unlike rivals such as JPMorgan and Bank of America , Goldman has a relatively smaller consumer business, which has limited its exposure to loan defaults and allowed it to focus on its core strength in investment banking and trading.

JPMorgan creates new data business in its securities services division

The global markets business, which now houses the trading business, however, reported a 32% fall in revenue, compared to last year when Wall Street saw record levels of volatility.

The bank also benefited from favorable comparisons to last year when it set aside more funds to cover potential corporate loan losses due to the pandemic.

Goldman released $92 million from its loan loss reserves in the second quarter, in a sign of the bank's bets on sustained US growth.

Diluted earnings per common share was $15.02, compared with 53 cents a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $10.24 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue surged 16% to $15.39 billion.

Goldman Sachs investment bank global markets global dealmaking

Goldman Sachs rides global dealmaking boom to smash profit estimates

35 Delta variant cases reported in Karachi

Pakistan's remittances reach historic high of $29.4 billion in FY21

Afghan Taliban warn Turkey against 'reprehensible' plan to run Kabul airport

Pakistan wants to adopt joint regional strategy on Afghanistan: Qureshi

Tax levy on calls exceeding five minutes unlikely to be implemented: Jazz CEO

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM pays tribute to Kashmiris, vows to stand with them

Global edible oil trends: Tarin for reflection of price decline in domestic prices

IPPs established under 2002 policy: Power Division backed out of IAs?

Govt says in contact with all parties to Afghan conflict

Cabinet approves transit trade deal with Uzbekistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters