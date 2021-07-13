ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises more than 1% on global edible oil supply concerns

  • Slow output growth to limit Malaysia's stockpile until Q3
  • End-July stocks seen up 3.4%, output 5% higher
Reuters 13 Jul 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures advanced on Tuesday, supported by lingering concerns over tight supply of palm and rival edible oils amid hopes of an improvement in export shipments.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 59 ringgit, or 1.53%, to 3,922 ringgit ($936.71) a tonne by the midday break.

Data released by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Monday showed end-June inventories rose by 2.8% to a nine-month high of 1.61 million tonnes, meeting the lower end of expectations.

However, inventories were 15% lower than the year-ago level, and the tightness will likely remain until the third quarter due to slow output growth, MIDF Research said in a note.

End-July stockpile is projected to rise 3.4% month-on-month to 1.67 million tonnes, with production rising by 5% and exports up by 2%, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Palm oil falls ahead of Indonesia's export levy reduction, export data

Prices will remain firm in the range of 3,400-4,000 ringgit a tonne amid low global edible oil inventories and palm's wide discount of $350/tonne against soybean oil, she said.

Inventories in key buyer China are at a three-year low and would spur replenishment activities, while exports to India are expected to rise towards the end of July, Adrian Kok, an equity analyst at Kenanga Investment Bank, said in a note.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture left its U.S. soy production estimate unchanged from June at 4.405 billion bushels. Analysts, who had been expecting a slight decline, said the crop could still suffer from unfavourable weather.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.5%, after rising 2% in the previous session. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.7%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil

Palm rises more than 1% on global edible oil supply concerns

In a first, Pakistan administers more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day

Govt says in contact with all parties to Afghan conflict

IPPs established under 2002 policy: Power Division backed out of IAs?

Cabinet approves transit trade deal with Uzbekistan

Regional NAB board recommends filing of reference against Hafeez, others

Regulatory duty on educational items doubled

Punjab projects: PM for third-party vigilance for timely completion

Cabinet to take up 22-point agenda today

Discos’ consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.3bn refund for May

Lack of improvement in power system: Dearth of financial resources cited as major hurdle

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters