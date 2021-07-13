PSX rangebound: BRIndex100 edges down

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Monday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving both ways, closed on a negative note due to selling in various sectors. BRIndex100 lost 15.79 points or 0.3 percent to close at 5,166.93 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,196.14 points and intraday low of 5,162.73 points. Total volumes stood at 420.316 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 99.36 points or 0.37 percent to close at 26,745.28 points with total daily turnover of 225.738 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 116.37 points or 0.24 percent and closed at 47,447.08 points. Trading activities remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 474.994 million shares as compared to 505.993 million shares traded last Friday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $1.200 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 21 billion to Rs 8.294 trillion. Out of total 412 active scrips, 257 closed in negative and 136 in positive while the value of 19 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 70.991 million shares however lost Rs 0.21 to close at Rs 3.64 followed by Treet Corp that closed at Rs 60.88, down Rs 0.52 with 63.612 million shares. Pak Tobacco and Mehmood Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 45.44 and Rs 40.90 respectively to close at Rs 1300.00 and Rs 587.90 while Nestle Pakistan and Sapphire Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 215.00 and Rs 29.01 respectively to close at Rs 5875.00 and Rs 909.99.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 64.61 points or 0.66 percent to close at 9,797.83 points with total turnover of 6.398 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 59.83 points or 0.81 percent to close at 7,350.54 points with 15.154 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 13.44 points or 0.15 percent to close at 9,187.56 points with 24.055 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 35.62 points or 0.62 percent to close at 5,683.44 points with 13.305 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,026.22 points, down 8 points or 0.2 percent with 11.656 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index plunged by 74.72 points or 1.63 percent to close at 4,519.25 points with 121.711 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market traded in a narrow range and the session saw the KSE-100 Index moving between negative 156 points and positive 152 points, closing the session down 116 points.

Technology, Steel, Refinery and Cement sectors were particularly under selling pressure. Institutional investors have particularly been concerned over developing situation in Afghanistan that can have an implication on otherwise peaceful law and order situation in Pakistan, as well as increasing current account deficit that can result in declining rupee parity with USD.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Cement (down 38 points), Technology (down 23 points), Power (down 15 points), Banks (down 11 points) and E&P (down 10 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include UNITY (up 20 points), PSX (up 20 points), MCB (up 14 points), PAKT (up 13 points) and HBL (up 6 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include TRG (down 17 points), LUCK (down 17 points), BAHL (down 16 points), NESTLE (down 11 points) and CHCC (down 11 points).

