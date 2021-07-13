CAA issues TPRI license to Alvin Airways

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), on Monday, approved the issuance of Tourism Promotion & Regional Integration (TPRI) license to M/s Alvir Airways (Pvt) Limited for a period of five years till June 2026 under the National Aviation Policy 2019.

The step was taken in line with the vision of prime minister of Pakistan, to promote tourism and regional connectivity, M/s Alvir Airways intend to acquire two Embraer to begin its operations and increase its fleet by adding Embraer in future.

The flights shall operate to Gwadar, Skardu, and Turbat with hub stations at three major airports of Pakistan i.e. Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, with the aim to promote tourism and extend regional integration.

The TPRI operations would facilitate locals and foreigners to explore Pakistan through safe and comfortable air transport and present a better image of Pakistan to the world.

Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Khaqan Murtaza, Additional DG CAA (Air Vice Marshal) Jamal Arshad, Deputy Director General (Regulatory) Nadir Shafi Dar, Director Air Transport and Economic Regulations Irfan Sabir presented the license to Chief Executive Officer, Alvin Airways, Tehseen Awan, Managing Director Syeda Huma Batool, Chief Operating Officer Capt Shahzaib Mahmood at the Civil Aviation Headquarters, Karachi.

