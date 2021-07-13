ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
PM for proper use of state land around mausoleums

Recorder Report 13 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for evolving a comprehensive plan for proper use of state land around the mausoleums so that the same could be utilized for hospitals and educational institutions.

He was chairing a meeting on comprehensive development and management project of the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh (RA) and the preservation, rehabilitation and beautification of Lahore's historic Badshahi Mosque and other mausoleums in Punjab, here on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary Punjab and other senior officials attended the meeting through video-link. State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib was also present in the meeting.

The premier described mausoleums across the country as historical heritage and said the rehabilitation and preservation of such places was very important for the promotion of religious tourism.

The PM was briefed in detail about the project for preservation, rehabilitation and beautification of Lahore's historic and religious places including the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh Ali Hijweri and Badshahi Mosque.

About Data Darbar, the PM was informed that the project besides the provision of better facilities to Zaireen and improving infrastructure around the mausoleum will also help turn the place into a center of religious tourism and education.

Under the project, the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh (RA) will be transformed into a welfare center where besides providing the facilities of meals and shelter to the deserving Zaireen, arrangement for their education will also be ensured. Besides, the meeting was told that better administration of the mausoleum will also be ensured to improve parking, Langar and other facilities for Zaireen.

About the preservation and beautification of Badshahi Mosque, the meeting was told that under the project improvement in Tabarruk Gallery, Quran Hall, courtyard and facilities for Namazis will be ensured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar educational institutions Imran Khan mausoleums

