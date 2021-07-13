Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
13 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 12, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,166.93
High: 5,196.14
Low: 5,162.73
Net Change: (-) 15.79
Volume ('000): 420,317
Value ('000): N/A
Makt Cap 1,185,142,165,808
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,350.54
NET CH. (-) 59.83
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,187.56
NET CH. (-) 13.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,683.44
NET CH. (-) 35.62
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,026.22
NET CH. (-) 8.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,519.25
NET CH. (-) 74.72
------------------------------------
As on: 12-July-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
