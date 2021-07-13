KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 12, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,166.93 High: 5,196.14 Low: 5,162.73 Net Change: (-) 15.79 Volume ('000): 420,317 Value ('000): N/A Makt Cap 1,185,142,165,808 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,350.54 NET CH. (-) 59.83 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,187.56 NET CH. (-) 13.44 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,683.44 NET CH. (-) 35.62 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,026.22 NET CH. (-) 8.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,519.25 NET CH. (-) 74.72 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-July-2021 ====================================

