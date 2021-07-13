KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 13-07-2021 14:30 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 13-07-2021 10:30 Allied Bank Ltd 13-07-2021 11:00 Flying Cement Company Ltd 13-07-2021 10:00 AGP Limited 14-07-2021 16:00 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 14-07-2021 13:00 TRG Pakistan Limited 14-07-2021 18:00 Interloop Limited 15-07-2021 10:00 Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 16-07-2021 15:00 Husein Sugar Mills Ltd 16-07-2021 14:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30 =========================================================

