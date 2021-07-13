Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
13 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 13-07-2021 14:30
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 13-07-2021 10:30
Allied Bank Ltd 13-07-2021 11:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd 13-07-2021 10:00
AGP Limited 14-07-2021 16:00
Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 14-07-2021 13:00
TRG Pakistan Limited 14-07-2021 18:00
Interloop Limited 15-07-2021 10:00
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 16-07-2021 15:00
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd 16-07-2021 14:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.