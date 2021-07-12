ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO says countries should not order COVID-19 boosters while others still need vaccines

  • "The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in COVID-19 cases and death," Tedros said.
  • "It has to be based on the science and the data, not on individual companies declaring that their vaccines need to be administered as a booster dose," she said.
Reuters 12 Jul 2021

GENEVA: Rich countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said deaths were again rising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant was becoming dominant, and many countries had yet to receive enough vaccine doses to protect their health workers.

"The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in COVID-19 cases and death," Tedros said, noting that the highly contagious variant, first detected in India, had now been found in more than 104 countries.

"The global gap in COVID-19 vaccine supply is hugely uneven and inequitable. Some countries and regions are actually ordering millions of booster doses, before other countries have had supplies to vaccinate their health workers and most vulnerable," said Tedros.

Chinese drugmakers agree to supply more than half a billion vaccines to COVAX

He singled out vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna as companies that were aiming to provide booster shots in countries where there were already high levels of vaccination. Tedros said they should instead direct their doses to COVAX, the vaccine sharing programme mainly for middle-income and poorer countries.

The WHO's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said the global health body had so far not seen evidence showing that booster shots were necessary for those who have received a full course of vaccines. While boosters may be necessary one day, there was no evidence they were needed yet.

"It has to be based on the science and the data, not on individual companies declaring that their vaccines need to be administered as a booster dose," she said.

Vietnam urges WHO to accelerate COVAX drive as COVID-19 cases hit record

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said: "We will look back in anger, and we will look back in shame," if countries use precious doses on booster shots, at a time when vulnerable people are still dying without vaccines elsewhere.

"These are people who want to have their cake and eat it, and then they want to make some more cake and eat it too," he said.

WHO COVID vaccines COVAX doses COVAX global COVID 19 boosters

WHO says countries should not order COVID-19 boosters while others still need vaccines

Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

Smart lockdowns, control on mobility to be used again: Dr Faisal

Pakistan can support peace process, but cannot dictate to us: Afghan Taliban spokesman

Individuals hatched 'propaganda' to oust Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Senate debates CPEC Authority Amendment Bill

Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN report

AJK, northern areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters