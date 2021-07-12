Karachi sees first monsoon shower, some areas see power outage

Karachi: Several parts of Karachi received the first monsoon rain on Monday morning, turning the city’s weather pleasant.

University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karsaz, Malir, Landhi, Yaseenabad, Steel Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Baldia, Surjani, Clifton and DHA are some of the areas which received the first shower, Geo reported.

As a result of the rain, several areas experienced power breakdowns. In a tweet, K-Electric (KE) said that it had received multiple complaints of load-shedding from various parts of the port city.

KE said that currently supply from approximately 500 feeders remains affected whereas 1,400 feeders are operational.

"We are monitoring the situation and will keep updating this space as we have more information," KE tweeted.

Karachi to receive moderate monsoon rains from July 14, forecasts PMD

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that Karachi will receive moderate monsoon rainfall from July 14, which will continue till July 17.

Last year, rains wreaked havoc in Karachi, claiming the lives of several people in different rain-related incidents. Rainwater accumulated on almost all streets and thoroughfares of the metropolis, adding to the misery of the residents.

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

KE came under intense criticism after several people were electrocuted, and power outages became the norm at the first sight of rain.

However, in response, KE stated that electrocution incidents were caused by damage to non-KE wires, water motors, and illegal electricity connections.

Meanwhile, scattered to fairly wide-spread thunderstorm/rain was reported in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore.

The National Disaster Management Authority has said there is a likelihood of urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad today and tomorrow.