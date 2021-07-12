ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi sees first monsoon shower, some areas see power outage

  • K-Electric says supply from 500 feeders affected
Aisha Mahmood 12 Jul 2021

Karachi: Several parts of Karachi received the first monsoon rain on Monday morning, turning the city’s weather pleasant.

University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karsaz, Malir, Landhi, Yaseenabad, Steel Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Baldia, Surjani, Clifton and DHA are some of the areas which received the first shower, Geo reported.

As a result of the rain, several areas experienced power breakdowns. In a tweet, K-Electric (KE) said that it had received multiple complaints of load-shedding from various parts of the port city.

KE said that currently supply from approximately 500 feeders remains affected whereas 1,400 feeders are operational.

"We are monitoring the situation and will keep updating this space as we have more information," KE tweeted.

Karachi to receive moderate monsoon rains from July 14, forecasts PMD

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that Karachi will receive moderate monsoon rainfall from July 14, which will continue till July 17.

Last year, rains wreaked havoc in Karachi, claiming the lives of several people in different rain-related incidents. Rainwater accumulated on almost all streets and thoroughfares of the metropolis, adding to the misery of the residents.

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

KE came under intense criticism after several people were electrocuted, and power outages became the norm at the first sight of rain.

However, in response, KE stated that electrocution incidents were caused by damage to non-KE wires, water motors, and illegal electricity connections.

Meanwhile, scattered to fairly wide-spread thunderstorm/rain was reported in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore.

The National Disaster Management Authority has said there is a likelihood of urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad today and tomorrow.

Pakistan Karachi Lahore PMD monsoon rain monsoon 2021

Karachi sees first monsoon shower, some areas see power outage

Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

AJK, northern areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

International transport operators: FBR to charge Rs15m insurance guarantee

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

China accuses US of 'unreasonable suppression'

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport: India pulls staff from Kandahar consulate

CCP chairperson facing conflict of interest accusations?

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

President cautions against issues posing threats to economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters