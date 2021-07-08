ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
Karachi to receive moderate monsoon rains from July 14, forecasts PMD

  • Says the spell will continue till July 17
  • Forecasts the city might receive drizzle at scattered places today
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 08 Jul 2021

(Karachi) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the city is expected to receive moderate monsoon rainfall from July 14.

The PMD stated that the monsoon rains will hit Karachi on July 14 and the spell will continue till July 17.

The Met Office said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. The monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate the country's upper and eastern parts from tomorrow, it said.

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

The PMD maintained that the metropolis might receive drizzle at scattered places today as minimum temperature will remain 29 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will be between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

In wake of the PMD's forecast, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority has asked the concerned authorities to complete all necessary arrangements to tackle any emergency situation.

PDMA urges DCs to take measures during torrential rains

Earlier, the Met Office predicted that Karachi would receive more rain as compared to last year. A Met official said that last year, the eastern half of the country received more rains as around 50 percent of rain-causing systems headed towards Sindh. However, the actual prediction of the expected rainfall could take a couple of more weeks, he stated.

As per the initial assessment, upper areas of the country are likely to get slightly below-average rainfall, while Sindh and southern Punjab are likely to get slightly higher-than-normal rainfall, the PMD official said, quoting the weather outlook for the monsoon in Pakistan.

