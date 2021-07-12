Returns on Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Bank Accounts (JULY TO DEC 2020)

KARACHI: Comparative table of returns being given banks on their Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Accounts and Term Deposits.

===================================================================================================================================== RETURNS ON PLS INVESTMENTS (JULY TO DEC 2020) PERCENT) ===================================================================================================================================== BANKS NOTICE DEPOSIT Saving TERM DEPOSITS 7 to 29 30 days & Acct 1 Mth 2 Mths 3 Mths 6 Mths 1 Yr 2 Yrs 3 Yrs 4 Yrs 5 Yrs days above ===================================================================================================================================== Bank Al Habib 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50 - 5.50 5.50 6.10 6.30 6.55 6.55 6.55 First Women Bank 1.50 1.50 5.50 5.75 - 5.65 5.50 5.60 5.10 5.30 5.35 5.40 Habib Metro Bank 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.75 - 5.75 6.00 6.25 6.25 6.25 6.25 6.75 Askari Bank 3.75 4.00 5.50 5.00 5.00 6.00 6.00 6.25 6.25 6.50 - 6.50 Habib Bank 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.35 - 5.14 5.34 5.70 7.24 7.50 - 8.13 ZTBL - - 5.50 - - 5.90 5.80 5.85 5.80 5.50 5.50 5.50 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOREIGN BANKS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deutsche Bank AG 6.52 - 5.50 6.53 6.44 6.52 - - - - - - =====================================================================================================================================

