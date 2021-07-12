ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Returns on Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Bank Accounts (JULY TO DEC 2020)

Recorder Report 12 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Comparative table of returns being given banks on their Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Accounts and Term Deposits.

=====================================================================================================================================
RETURNS ON PLS INVESTMENTS                                               (JULY TO DEC 2020)                                  PERCENT)
=====================================================================================================================================
BANKS                       NOTICE     DEPOSIT   Saving                                  TERM DEPOSITS
                           7 to 29   30 days &     Acct   1 Mth   2 Mths   3 Mths     6 Mths    1 Yr   2 Yrs   3 Yrs    4 Yrs   5 Yrs
                              days       above
=====================================================================================================================================
Bank Al Habib                 5.50        5.50     5.50    5.50      -      5.50       5.50     6.10    6.30    6.55     6.55    6.55
First Women Bank              1.50        1.50     5.50    5.75      -      5.65       5.50     5.60    5.10    5.30     5.35    5.40
Habib Metro Bank              5.50        5.50     5.50    5.75      -      5.75       6.00     6.25    6.25    6.25     6.25    6.75
Askari Bank                   3.75        4.00     5.50    5.00   5.00      6.00       6.00     6.25    6.25    6.50        -    6.50
Habib Bank                    5.50        5.50     5.50    5.35      -      5.14       5.34     5.70    7.24    7.50        -    8.13
ZTBL                             -           -     5.50       -      -      5.90       5.80     5.85    5.80    5.50     5.50    5.50
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOREIGN BANKS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Deutsche Bank AG              6.52           -     5.50    6.53   6.44      6.52          -        -       -       -        -       -
=====================================================================================================================================

NOTE: *Rates to be read as upto

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

profit investment bank Loss Sharing

Returns on Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Bank Accounts (JULY TO DEC 2020)

AJK, Northern Areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

International transport operators: FBR to charge Rs15m insurance guarantee

CCP chairperson facing conflict of interest accusations?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

President cautions against issues posing threats to economy

Israel to deduct Palestinian money over 'terror' payments

Daily cases on the rise as Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 4%

President highlights criticality of Karachi in country's economy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.