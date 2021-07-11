ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt to observe week of implementation of SOPs till 18th

Recorder Report 11 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Following the directions of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to contain the spread of corona virus on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the Punjab government has decided to observe a week of implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccination till July 18.

The home department has set up a provincial control room for monitoring and directions have been issued to all the administrative and police officers to form teams to check SOPs violations at markets, parks, restaurants, wedding halls, and other public places.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Chief Secretary Punjab at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday with the senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), secretaries of the health department, commissioner, CCPO and deputy commissioner Lahore in attendance. The divisional commissioners, RPOs, and deputy commissioners participated through the video link.

Speaking at the meeting, Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that vaccinations, as well as precautionary measures, are essential to ward off the disease of Covid. She said that people should make it a habit to wear a mask and keep social distance. She maintained that the purpose of observing the week is to contain the spread of the virus on Eid.

The chief secretary said that complacency on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha can trigger the fourth wave of the pandemic. He asked the deputy commissioners and district police officers (DPOs) to ensure the implementation of SOPs and submit a report daily. He mentioned that in case of non-compliance with precautions, stricter measures would have to be adopted.

Expressing displeasure over low vaccination in some districts including Kasur, the chief secretary ordered the immediate transfer of CEO Health Kasur for poor performance. He said the corona vaccination campaign is a national cause and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all. He lauded the Gujranwala Division for improving the speed of vaccination. He also issued instructions to the deputy commissioners of Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan to improve the pace of vaccination. He warned that the deputy commissioner concerned would be held responsible if the vaccination targets are not met.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC SOPs Eid ul Azha fourth pandemic wave

Punjab govt to observe week of implementation of SOPs till 18th

Petroleum levy at lowest level in 6 years: Gill

LPG taxes, duties: Stakeholders to meet today

Higher fee structure: FBR allowed to hire lawyers

Platform for devolved system: NEC and CCI need to be strengthened: Umar

Senate session summoned

India's investment appears to be sinking: DG ISPR

Khalilzad heads to Pakistan

Surge in Delta variant cases put authorities on high alert

10th CPEC JCC meeting on 16th: Asim

Eid-ul-Azha on 21st

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.