Punjab govt to observe week of implementation of SOPs till 18th

LAHORE: Following the directions of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to contain the spread of corona virus on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the Punjab government has decided to observe a week of implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccination till July 18.

The home department has set up a provincial control room for monitoring and directions have been issued to all the administrative and police officers to form teams to check SOPs violations at markets, parks, restaurants, wedding halls, and other public places.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Chief Secretary Punjab at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday with the senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), secretaries of the health department, commissioner, CCPO and deputy commissioner Lahore in attendance. The divisional commissioners, RPOs, and deputy commissioners participated through the video link.

Speaking at the meeting, Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that vaccinations, as well as precautionary measures, are essential to ward off the disease of Covid. She said that people should make it a habit to wear a mask and keep social distance. She maintained that the purpose of observing the week is to contain the spread of the virus on Eid.

The chief secretary said that complacency on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha can trigger the fourth wave of the pandemic. He asked the deputy commissioners and district police officers (DPOs) to ensure the implementation of SOPs and submit a report daily. He mentioned that in case of non-compliance with precautions, stricter measures would have to be adopted.

Expressing displeasure over low vaccination in some districts including Kasur, the chief secretary ordered the immediate transfer of CEO Health Kasur for poor performance. He said the corona vaccination campaign is a national cause and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all. He lauded the Gujranwala Division for improving the speed of vaccination. He also issued instructions to the deputy commissioners of Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan to improve the pace of vaccination. He warned that the deputy commissioner concerned would be held responsible if the vaccination targets are not met.

