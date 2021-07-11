ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PARC conference: Fakhar for promoting climate smart agriculture

11 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Agricultural Research Centre (PARC) in collaboration with Thardeep Rural Development (TRDP) and German non-governmental organization Welthungerhilfe organized two days conference to highlight the importance of climate smart agriculture for sustainable livelihoods.

PARC, TRDP and WHH are working in the Thar region to promote climate smart agriculture and resilience towards food and nutrition security of smallholder farmers.

Addressing to the closing session of the event Syed Fakhar Imam Federal Minister for NFSR said that climate change has become the major challenge faced by the World today and Pakistan is one of the countries most severely affected by climate change. In province Sindh, the effects of climate change are particularly visible through extreme weather; resultantly crops yield is falling sharply.

He added, being an agricultural country, we have to increase our agricultural production, Thar is the most neglected area, thanks to the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council which came up with various solutions to eliminate drought and turning barren lands into grasslands in Thar area.

Highlighting the importance of event he also revealed that the arid region of the Thar Desert is affected by recurring and persistent drought. Additionally, flood and locust impacted agriculture production, livelihood and eco-system.

The Federal Minister also informed the participants that Chairman PARC has ensured cultivation of Soyabean on 3000 acre this year, promoting this important crop in the country, we can save large amount of precious foreign exchange spent on the import of soyabean oil and meal for its use in poultry and livestock feed and other areas.

Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC told the participants about initiatives taken by the Arid Zone Agricultural Research Institute of Umerkot for the development and promotion of climate smart agriculture. He told that they have worked on preservation of local species and preserved about 50 local species including trees, medicinal plants and cultivated Moringa as well as 14 varieties of guava, matching the local ecology were also developed and distributed amongst the farmers to develop local orchids.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PARC conference TRDP WHH NFSR

PARC conference: Fakhar for promoting climate smart agriculture

LPG taxes, duties: Stakeholders to meet today

Higher fee structure: FBR allowed to hire lawyers

Platform for devolved system: NEC and CCI need to be strengthened: Umar

Senate session summoned

India's investment appears to be sinking: DG ISPR

Khalilzad heads to Pakistan

Surge in Delta variant cases put authorities on high alert

10th CPEC JCC meeting on 16th: Asim

Eid-ul-Azha on 21st

US mulling downsizing embassy in Kabul amid deteriorating security situation: WSJ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.