ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sale of POL products: Ogra asked to ensure ‘comprehensive’ monitoring system

Mushtaq Ghumman 10 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has directed Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to establish a comprehensive monitoring system of sale of petroleum products down to the retail level to ensure accountability, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The CCoE has also directed that all retail stations must be registered with unique ID number. All unregistered outlets must be closed or punitive action may be taken against them.

On July 1, 2021, Petroleum Division briefed the forum about the case as stated in the summary. The forum was apprised of the implementation status on recommendations of the Committee constituted by the Federal Cabinet under the Chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Secretary Petroleum Division briefed the Committee on the actions taken so far. The Committee discussed each action and passed directions accordingly. It was desired that action may be expedited on all recommendations. During the ensuing discussion, Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) indicated that there is sufficient unused storage facility at the port for strategic reserves.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar stated that the committee working on it may consider the option as well. However, the OMCs must develop their storage to conform to their legal requirements.

The Petroleum Division, while developing the policy on storage, may look at the regional and international best practices and suggest the best feasible options.

Chairman Ogra informed the Committee about various initiatives taken so far in order to further improve the regulatory measures. Chairman CCoE directed OGRA to ensure monitoring of the OMCs at a retail level.

Chairman Ogra informed the Committee that the OMCs have been asked to provide information of their retail stations. Each station will be assigned unique identity number and will be monitored on monthly basis. Any retail station, not included in the data base of Ogra, should be considered illegal.

The sources said, an inquiry was initiated against two of the leading OMCs by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in June 2020 on the possible cartelization but it has been placed under the carpet despite the fact that Inquiry Commission on Petroleum Shortage has already submitted its very comprehensive report to the government. Unconfirmed reports indicate that both the OMCs have reportedly special inroads in the CCP due to which probe against them is not heading towards any logical conclusion.

After detailed discussion, the CCoE took the following decisions: (i) Law & Justice Division to expedite vetting of the draft SROs relating to proposed amendments/changes in the OGRA Ordinance 2002;(ii) Petroleum Division to conclude the study on storage for strategic reserves and present the same to the CCoE within the month of July;( iii) Petroleum Division to submit a summary for draft Refining Policy 2021 to the CCoE within a week ;(iv) Petroleum Division to expedite the process of the establishment of monitoring cell for reliable data collection, analyses and decision making and present to CCoE within one month, the timeframe for establishment of the cell.

Meanwhile, an interim arrangement shall be put in place within one month to avoid any shortages in the country;(v) FIA to present status of inquiry/investigation on petroleum crises to the CCoE in the next meeting;(vi) Ogra to make changes in the rules to redefine punitive measures and fines. The CCoE be updated within next two weeks; (vii) Ogra to establish a monitoring system of sale of petroleum products down to the retail level to ensure accountability.

All retail stations must be registered with unique ID number. All unregistered outlets must be closed or any punitive action may be taken against them. The progress update shall be presented after two weeks; and (viii) Petroleum Division to identify critical cases, where stays have been sought by the OMCs. The Division may request the Attorney General of Pakistan for seeking legal help/support to vacate the stays. The CCoE be kept informed on the updates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA Asad Umar Federal Cabinet PETROLEUM DIVISION Cabinet Committee on Energy

Sale of POL products: Ogra asked to ensure ‘comprehensive’ monitoring system

Minister, NSA bring Afghan conundrum under the spotlight

Govt-KE AA talks hit impasse over ‘equity and fairness’ clause

G20 finance chiefs back global tax deal

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated

Azhar takes up service delivery issues with chairmen of Discos’ boards

Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Taliban, Afghan govt

Taliban say they control 85pc of Afghanistan

FBR unveils Export Facilitation Scheme-2021

SPI up 0.07pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters