Covid-19 pandemic: COAS thanks Chinese envoy for ‘unwavering’ support

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday thanked the Chinese ambassador Nong Rong for unwavering support, extended to Pakistan during the testing times of pandemic.
The Chinese ambassador called on the COAS here at GHQ, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields and update on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were discussed.
Ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan's positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between both the countries.
