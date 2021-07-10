‘edotco’ honoured

ISLAMABAD: edotco Group (“edotco”), the leading end-to-end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, was presented with the Frost & Sullivan’s award of “Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year” for 2021 for the fifth consecutive year.

Alongside this prestigious award the company also announced that it has achieved the most aspired Top 10 Global tower company ranking, according to the TowerXchange.

Adlan Tajudin, chief executive officer, edotco Group, said, “Both of these achievements recognise our work across the region. We have continued to play the role of key infrastructure partner in the nations we are present. We bring the latest in next generation technologies, sustainable innovations and best practices to all these countries ensuring our nation building commitment is fulfilled even in these unprecedented Covid-19 times. Even more so during these trying times, the teams at edotco have been determined on ensuring connectivity is available to allow these nations to maintain economic and social growth”. “This award is testament of the great teams at edotco. The new normal has forced us to adopt new ways of working and they have showcased agility and determination to ensure we continue to deploy the right shared infrastructure and achieve our national digital goals,” he added.

Notwithstanding the challenges presented with the pandemic, in 2020 edotco successfully fulfilled their commitments to customers across the region, deployed a series of sustainable design innovations and renewable energy offerings across its footprint as well as initiated partnerships towards the deployment of smart street furniture and next generation technologies in their mature operating countries.

The organisation also reported successfully reducing its carbon emissions by 58 percent per site, while continuing to champion sustainability infrastructure development and practices throughout the region. The company also announced its break into the Top 10 Global Towerco ranking for the first time with a portfolio of 34,100 towers.

“We are exceptionally proud of this achievement. So far in 2021, our key achievements include completing our first build to suit tower in the Philippines, signing new large deals in Bangladesh and being appointed as technology partners by Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) to equip the upcoming tallest skyscraper in Malaysia with next generation telecommunications solutions. In the next couple of years, we aspire to break into at least three new markets, repurpose our product portfolio to include fiber and small cells as we reposition ourselves to take on new challenges within the industry and at the same time reshape the organization to be analytics and data driven. In addition to that we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint by 70% and are working on a carbon neutrality roadmap, both of which are in line with supporting Axiata on its Climate Action Plan. With these in the pipeline and other initiatives towards doubling our portfolio by 2024, I am confident this will propel us towards our ambition of being a Top 5 Global Towerco,” he added.

Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards recognizes best-in-class companies that excel in their respective business segments, as well as their efforts to develop the industry in 2020. Frost & Sullivan’s team of analysts undertake a thorough methodology in its evaluation of excellence, and the award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape, including new emerging trends.

Short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021