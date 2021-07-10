ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
VLSFO cracks gain, HSFO cash premiums slip

Reuters 10 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) climbed on Friday, supported by active buying interests for physical cargoes amid tight supplies.

The front-month VLSFO crack rose to $12.22 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trade on Friday, up from $12.11 per barrel a day earlier. The crack, however, has slipped 1.6% this week.

Singapore residual fuel oil inventories have dropped to a 3-1/2 month low this week, official data showed on Thursday. Cash differentials for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO were at a premium of $1.21 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $1.25 per tonne on Thursday. Meanwhile, Asia’s cash premium for 180-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) dipped $1.32 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, hurt by two weaker deals in the physical trade window.

Fuel oil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub fell 14.3% to 1.2 million tonnes in the week to July 7, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. The data showed ARA gasoil inventories dropped 2.6% to 2.3 million tonnes.

Vitol bought 20,000-tonnes of 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) from Glencore at a premium of $1 per tonne to Singapore quotes.

Chevron sold 20,000-tonnes of 180-cst HSFO to Vitol at a premium of 50 cents per tonne to Singapore quotes.

Gunvor sold a 40,000-tonne cargo of 0.5% VLSFO to Freepoint at a premium of $2.50 per tonne to August Singapore quotes.

Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday as data showed a draw in US inventories, but were heading for a weekly loss amid uncertainty over global supplies after an OPEC+ impasse.

