ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Islamic Banking Industry: Assets, deposits show double-digit growth

Ali Ahmed 09 Jul 2021

The Islamic Banking Industry continued to show impressive gains as its overall assets and deposits achieved year on year growth of 30.6 percent and 28.4 percent, respectively, shared State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its quarterly report, 'Islamic Banking Bulletin for the quarter ending March 31, 2021'.

Assets of the Islamic Banking Industry increased by Rs120 billion during the quarter of January to March 2021 and amounted to Rs 4,389 billion by end March 31, 2021. Deposits also experienced a quarterly growth of Rs68 billion during the period under review to reach Rs3,457 billion.

Govt takes major step towards promoting Islamic Banking

This growth in assets and deposits of the Islamic Banking Industry comes as an encouraging sign, as economic activity resumes amid relaxation of SOPs implemented to curb Covid-19.

The industry has been growing consistently over the years and this is reflected in the sizeable market share it has acquired in the overall banking industry. Market share of Islamic Banking assets and deposits in the overall banking industry was recorded at 17.0 percent and 18.7 percent, respectively, said the report.

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

The SBP bulletin said that assets quality indicators including non-performing finances (NPFs) to financing (gross) and net NPFs to net financing were recorded at 3.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, by end-March, 2021. It is worth mentioning here that both these ratios were better than those of the overall banking industry’s averages.

The ratios of ‘capital to total assets and ‘capital minus net NPAs to total assets’ were registered at 6.2 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively, by end-March, 2021.

Meanwhile, profit before tax was recorded at Rs 21.3 billion by end-March, 2021 compared to Rs20.6 billion in the same quarter last year. Operating expense to gross income was registered at 51.5 percent by end-March, 2021 compared to 47.5 percent in the previous quarter.

SBP posts highest growth in Islamic banking assets, deposits

During the period under review, 48 branches were added to the branch network, taking the overall number to 3,504 branches (spread across 124 districts of the country) by end-March, 2021.

SBP Assets DEPOSITS islamic banking industry IBI SBP Bulletin

Islamic Banking Industry: Assets, deposits show double-digit growth

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated people from August 1

Pakistan's carmakers announce price reduction as tax cuts take effect

At least 52 killed in Bangladesh factory fire

PML-N playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity: Shafqat Mahmood

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio at 3.65%, highest since June 4

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Taliban capture border crossing with Turkmenistan

Agriculture R&D priority in CPEC Phase II, says Dawood

Taliban says controls 85 percent of Afghan territory

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters