ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm jumps over 3pc, books weekly gain on weaker ringgit

  • Palm logs longest weekly gaining streak since Jan..
  • Ringgit weakens to near one-year low.
  • Market speculates July 1-10 exports to fall 2%.
Reuters Updated 09 Jul 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 3% on Friday and logged their third straight weekly rise, lifted by a weaker ringgit and tracking stronger rival oils on the Dalian Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 129 ringgit, or 3.42%, at 3,898 ringgit ($930.53) a tonne, its largest one-day rise since June 15.

Palm advanced 2.9% this week, marking its longest weekly gaining streak since early January.

Palm oil falls

The ringgit plunged to a near one-year low and stoked bargain-buying, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.22% against the dollar after Malaysia's key ally in the ruling coalition withdrew support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin late on Wednesday and called on him to resign at a time when the country remains in a COVID-19 lockdown.

"The current situation will depend on how quickly the domestic political situation is resolved, but so far there are no clear outcomes to be expected, which may depreciate the ringgit further," Varqa said.

Palm oil rises to near 4-week peak on strong Indian demand

Meanwhile, market talk before the release of data from cargo surveyors on Saturday pegged July 1-10 exports to fall 2.6% from the month before.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is also scheduled to release June supply-and-demand data on Monday.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association this week estimated June production to rise 1.6% from the month before, according to traders, much slower than a 7.5% rise predicted in a Reuters Survey.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 2.1%, while its palm oil contract rose 3.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.4%.

Palm oil falls ahead of Indonesia's export levy reduction, export data

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

palm oil futures palm oil industry palm oil export palm oil output

Palm jumps over 3pc, books weekly gain on weaker ringgit

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio at 3.65%, highest since June 4

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan's carmakers announce price reduction as tax cuts take effect

At least 52 killed in Bangladesh factory fire

Agriculture R&D priority in CPEC Phase II, says Dawood

Taliban says controls 85 percent of Afghan territory

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters