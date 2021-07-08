ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Palm oil falls

Reuters 08 Jul 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed more than 1% lower on Wednesday, extending losses for a second consecutive session, as the market tracked rival Chicago soyaoil’s overnight slump after forecast for wet weather in the US growing areas eased concerns about unfavourable crop conditions.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 60 ringgit, or 1.56%, at 3,791 ringgit ($911.30) a tonne, after hitting a low of 3.6% earlier.

On the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), soya futures closed sharply lower on Tuesday, as forecasts for cooler weather in the US Midwest eased concerns about unfavourable weather hurting crop yields.

Anticipation of better exports from Indonesia compared with Malaysia following top buyer India’s move to reduce import duty for palm olein also added to selling pressure, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

However, the Malaysian Palm Oil Association’s (MPOA’s) forecast of a 1.6% monthly rise in June production prevented further meltdown, the trader added.

MPOA’s forecast was much lower than a Reuters survey on Monday estimating June production to rise 7%.

Refinitiv Commodities Research raised its 2020/21 output projections for top producer Indonesia to 47.3 million tonnes, up 1% from its previous update after firm production last month.

It lowered its outlook for Malaysia by 2.2% from its last update to 18.4 million tonnes due to labour constraints, wet weather conditions, lower fertiliser application in the previous years and disruptions from Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

The US Department of Agriculture rated 59% of U.S soyabeans crop in good-to-excellent condition in a weekly report on Tuesday, down from 60% a week ago.

Soyaoil prices gained 1.3%, after slumping 5.6% in the previous session. Dalian’s most-active soyaoil contract fell 1.4%, while its palm oil contract declined 1.5%.

