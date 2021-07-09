ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
ASL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
FFL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.54%)
FNEL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
GGL 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
HUMNL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.01%)
KAPCO 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.52 (-9.91%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.22%)
MDTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.72%)
NETSOL 170.56 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.85%)
PACE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.72%)
PAEL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
PRL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 172.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-2.21%)
UNITY 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.14%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,197 Decreased By ▼ -33.14 (-0.63%)
BR30 26,982 Decreased By ▼ -321.21 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,684 Decreased By ▼ -369.55 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,165 Decreased By ▼ -200.41 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nile dam deal between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan is possible, UN says

  • The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has drawn the ire of Egypt and Sudan since construction began in 2011, with both fearing for their water resources
AFP 09 Jul 2021

UNITED NATIONS: An agreement on Ethiopia's controversial Nile River dam is possible, the UN said Thursday, urging "trust, transparency and open engagement" as Egypt accused Addis Ababa of threatening its existence.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has drawn the ire of Egypt and Sudan since construction began in 2011, with both fearing for their water resources.

Ethiopia, which intends to continue the second phase of filling the hydroelectric dam's reservoir in July and August, contends that the project is vital for the energy needs of its 110 million-strong population.

"An agreement on the GERD (Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam) can be reached," Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), told a UN Security Council meeting.

Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia agree to more Nile dam talks

"To reach an optimal agreement, trust, transparency and open engagement will be key," she said at the meeting, organized at the request of Tunisia on behalf of Cairo and Khartoum.

While progress has been made in many areas of the negotiations, consensus "has not been reached regarding some critical aspects, including: arrangements for management of protracted drought; development upstream and downstream of the GERD; and a dispute resolution mechanism," the official said.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the dam was an "existential threat" to Egypt, calling for "a legally binding agreement that enables Ethiopia to achieve its developmental objectives."

The members of the Security Council encouraged the three countries to overcome their differences towards an agreement under the aegis of the African Union.

But the AU's management of the crisis is at an impasse, Shoukry said, calling for the council to adopt a draft resolution proposed by Tunisia.

The document, obtained by AFP, would require a settlement of the dispute within six months, and for Ethiopia to stop the filling of the reservoir of the dam.

"If its survival is imperiled, Egypt will be left with no alternative but to uphold and protect its inherent right to life that is guaranteed by the laws," Shoukry said, without giving further details.

His Sudanese counterpart, Mariam al-Sadeq Al Mahdi, said Khartoum was "asking for help" from the Security Council to find a legally binding agreement.

Silence would be interpreted as a green light for Ethiopia to continue filling the reservoir, she warned.

Set of challenges

Ethiopia's minister of water and irrigation, Seleshi Bekele Awulachew, representing the country at the meeting, said Cairo and Khartoum's objections were "not directed against GERD but rather aim to stop all use of water by Ethiopia."

The UN envoy for the Horn of Africa, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, called on "all parties to deal with the issue constructively and to avoid any statement that would increase tensions in a region already facing a series of challenges."

"Each of the countries sharing the waters of the Nile has both rights and responsibilities, and the use and management of this natural resource requires the continued commitment of all the nations involved, in good faith, with a view to achieving a common ground," he argued.

UNITED NATIONS Egypt Addis Ababa UNEP Nile River dam

Nile dam deal between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan is possible, UN says

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Power-sharing is a way to avoid civil war in Afghanistan: Qureshi

All stranded Pakistanis in Middle East, UK to be repatriated by July 20: aviation minister

Criticality of higher tax collection stressed

Biden lost faith in the US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters