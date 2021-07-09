ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
FCCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.77%)
FNEL 9.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
GGL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.49%)
KAPCO 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-10.13%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.79%)
PAEL 35.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 174.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
UNITY 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,225 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,222 Decreased By ▼ -80.85 (-0.3%)
KSE100 47,872 Decreased By ▼ -181.04 (-0.38%)
KSE30 19,248 Decreased By ▼ -118.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan bounces off 2-1/2-month low, still set for 6th straight weekly loss

  • The overriding factor on Friday was broad weakness in the US dollar
Reuters 09 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan rebounded on Friday from a 2-1/2-month low struck in the previous session, when the Cabinet flagged possible cuts to banks' reserve requirements, but the Chinese currency was still set for the sixth straight weekly loss.

The overriding factor on Friday was broad weakness in the US dollar, which eased from a three-month high against a basket of currencies due to investors fear that the spread of COVID variants will dampen global economic recovery.

Those worries have increased the demand for safe havens, such as Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4755 per dollar, 50 pips or 0.08% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4705.

China's yuan weakens as cabinet floats RRR cuts

In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a 2-1/2 month low of 6.4913 per dollar hit on Thursday. It was changing hands at 6.4836 at midday, 74 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have lost 0.18% to the dollar for the week, and post its sixth losing week in a row.

A trader at a Chinese bank said the yuan's broad trend should continue tracking the dollar's movements, while a recent cabinet's talk of RRR cuts prompted market worries over China's economic fundamentals.

Lowering RRR would pump additional liquidity into the financial system, which should theoretically weigh on the currency, said another trader at a Chinese bank.

The State Council, the cabinet, said on late Wednesday that China would use timely cuts in the bank's RRR to support the real economy, especially small firms.

Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics, said the possible RRR cuts should not indicate a broader shift towards monetary policy easing.

"The recent economic slowdown was caused largely by new COVID-19 related restrictions and supply chain hiccups ... Monetary easing won't help much in such circumstances, and the downward pressures should be temporary," he said in a note.

"Indeed, we don't think the outlook for H2 warrants a significantly easier monetary stance," Kuijs added, expecting economic momentum to pick up in the remainder of the year to reach full year GDP growth of 8.4%.

Following the cabinet's dovish comments, the market largely shrugged off China's June inflation data, which showed that factory gate prices rose at a slightly slower pace.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.429, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4894 per dollar.

Yen Dollar baht China's yuan People's Bank of China (P

Yuan bounces off 2-1/2-month low, still set for 6th straight weekly loss

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio at 3.65%, highest since June 4

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Biden lost faith in the US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters