Ignite startups: UIT wins 23 projects

KARACHI: Usman Institute of Technology has won 23 projects in Ignite funds start-up program. More than one million rupees will be awarded to the selected students.

National Grassroots ICT Research Initiative (NGIRI 2020-2021) selected 23 projects out of 70 from different departments of UIT. The program aims to assist final-year undergraduate students from the engineering and computer science disciplines.

Ignite provides financial assistance to selected students for developing prototypes and working models of their final year projects (FYP) to increase creativity, innovation and hands on engineering and development skills.

Ignite focuses on fourth industrial wave technology and on ecosystem development initiatives to fulfill its mission of creating a knowledge economy in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021