BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
09 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan 08-07-2021 15:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
Silkbank Limited 08-07-2021 10:30
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 08-07-2021 12:00
Mian Textile Industries Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
Tata Textiles Mills Ltd 08-07-2021 10:30
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 10-07-2021 10:00
Worldcall Telecom Ltd 10-07-2021 15:00
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 12-07-2021 14:00
Image Pakistan Limited 12-07-2021 11:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 13-07-2021 10:30
Allied Bank Ltd 13-07-2021 11:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd 13-07-2021 10:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Co. Ltd 14-07-2021 11:15
TRG Pakistan Limited 14-07-2021 18:00
Interloop Limited 15-07-2021 10:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
