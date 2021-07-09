ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
US has achieved its goals in Afghanistan: Biden

  • President says military mission to end on August 31, nearly 20 years after it began
AFP 09 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the US military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31, nearly 20 years after it began.

The US military has "achieved" its goals in the country to degrade Al-Qaeda and prevent more attacks on the United States, Biden said in a speech.

US withdrawal from Afghanistan: Panel for making monitoring mechanism strict for DPs

"We are ending America's longest war," he added.

"The status quo is not an option," he said of staying in the country.

"I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan."

He said the United States "did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build."

"It is the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future."

Biden pledged to continue supporting the Afghan government and security forces and that thousands of Afghan translators who worked for US forces and face threats from the Taliban insurgents would be able to find refuge in the United States.

US pullout from Afghanistan over 90% complete: Pentagon

"There is a home for you in the United States, if you choose," he said. "We will stand with you, just as you stood with us."

Biden said he was confident the Afghan armed forces could stand up to the Taliban, who have made strong advances across the country since the beginning of the year.

