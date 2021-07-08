ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.53%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
FFL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FNEL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.88%)
GGL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.45%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
KEL 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.88%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.14%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.14%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.08%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
TRG 169.01 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.12%)
UNITY 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 45 (0.88%)
BR30 26,844 Increased By ▲ 321.22 (1.21%)
KSE100 47,589 Increased By ▲ 341.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,144 Increased By ▲ 171.04 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields fall as ECB strategy review eyed

  • European Central Bank policy makers have agreed to raise their inflation goal to 2% - from close to but below 2% currently
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

Euro zone bond yields edged down on Thursday as a global bond rally continued on Wednesday, while investor focus turned to the European Central Bank's strategy review.

European Central Bank policy makers have agreed to raise their inflation goal to 2% - from close to but below 2% currently - and allow room to overshoot that target "when needed", according to a Bloomberg News report citing officials familiar with the matter.

With such a revision to adopt a symmetrical inflation target - where a central bank responds to inflation undershoots as well as overshoots - already expected by the market, focus is on the details that will be released officially at 1100 GMT, followed by a news conference at 1230 GMT. The bank will also release its June meeting minutes.

The news had little market impact and euro area bond yields, which fell as a global bond rally led by US Treasuries continued on Wednesday.

Euro zone bond yields fall after economic data

"It's pretty non-committal what we've had from these reports. The fact that they're going to drop the below 2% is completely expected," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

"It could even come as a disappointment if (ECB President Christine Lagarde) doesn't make any further dovish soundbites or if they stop at that."

Focusing on how the target might be achieved, UniCredit analysts are looking to see whether the ECB would allow its conventional asset purchases to deviate from self-imposed rules on how much of each issuer's debt it can buy - a flexibility that defines its pandemic emergency bond purchases, which are expected to slow later this year and expire in 2022.

German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, were down 3 basis points to -0.32% by 0738 GMT, led by US Treasuries, where 10-year yields were down nearly 4 basis points.

The risk premium on Italian bonds - a key beneficiary of ECB stimulus - widened to 105 bps.

Market participants say the bond rally is a result of hedge funds unwinding bets on rising US Treasury yields once the 10-year benchmark fell below 1.40%.

But it also reflects fears around the spread of the more infectious COVID-19 delta variant and disappointment in economic data.

The US Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes showed officials last month felt substantial progress on the US economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be posied to act if inflation or other risks materialized.

The minutes did little to clarify when the Fed will begin to change its monthly bond purchases and pushed Treasury yields lower.

Christine Lagarde Bloomberg News Euro zone inflation Eurozone bond yields

Euro zone bond yields fall as ECB strategy review eyed

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters