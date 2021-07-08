ANL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.86%)
ASC 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.69%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.45%)
FFL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.79%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.3%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.81%)
NETSOL 165.11 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (2.52%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.92%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.44%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.65%)
SNGP 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
TRG 168.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.87%)
UNITY 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.09%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 5,180 Increased By ▲ 58.1 (1.13%)
BR30 26,908 Increased By ▲ 386.06 (1.46%)
KSE100 47,658 Increased By ▲ 409.69 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 200.87 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Australia shares likely to open higher tracking robust Wall Street

  • The local share price index futures rose 0.15%
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking a stronger Wall Street and as robust iron ore and copper prices will likely support heavyweight mining stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.15%, a 70.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Wednesday.

Australian, NZ shares lower

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

