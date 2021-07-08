Markets
Australia shares likely to open higher tracking robust Wall Street
- The local share price index futures rose 0.15%
08 Jul 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking a stronger Wall Street and as robust iron ore and copper prices will likely support heavyweight mining stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.15%, a 70.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.
