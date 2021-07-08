Zardari says Nawaz was getting ‘better’ treatment than him

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif was getting “better” treatment than him. He said this, while replying to questions of media persons outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Wednesday. He had appeared for a bail hearing against his wishes.

When Zardari was asked to give his opinion on whether the laws were different for him and the PML-N leader, Nawaz Sharif. He simply said: “Mian Sahab’s domicile is better than mine”. Zardari had been told to show up in person for the hearing even though his counsel had pleaded that he not be required to do so due to his ill health.

When asked whether he would advise Nawaz to return to Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari said that he would not give anyone any advice, but if someone wants to, they can. Media persons asked the former president whether he was moving towards reconciliation or resistance, to which he replied that Bilawal should be asked the question. He was also asked if he had withdrawn from politics, Zardari said that the “commander is Bilawal”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021