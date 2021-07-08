ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Construction of Tando Jam Bypass: SHC orders Sindh govt to complete third alignment

Recorder Report 08 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Sindh government to complete the third alignment for the construction of 9.66-km-long Tando Jam bypass along the Hyderabad–Mirpurkhas Road and expedite the process of land acquisition.

The SHC Hyderabad circuit division bench issued these orders in a written verdict of petitions regarding a piece/strip of agricultural land of about 1.627 km belonging to the Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, which is being acquired by the Government of Sindh through the Provincial Highway Division under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894.

The university opposed the acquiring of its land for the third alignment for the construction of 9.66-km-long Tando Jam bypass.

The court examined the layout plan, drawings and Google map of the project available on record, wherein the actual path of the project and the bigger curve proposed by the university have been distinctly shown.

The court observed that if the said alignment is altered by including the bigger curve proposed by the university, the overall length of the project will be increased by several kilometers, and a portion of the said proposed bigger curve will pass through the oil and gas fields of the OGDC.

In such an event, the cost of the project and the time required for its completion will be increased substantially, and the said oil and gas fields will be exposed to the public/commuters and heavy construction machinery which may result in a disaster, the court held the view.

The court also noted that prima facie, the proposal made by the university does not appear to be practical and safe for the commuters, public at large and the people working at the said oil and gas fields.

The court ruled that it shall be in the public interest that the project is completed expeditiously, and dismissed the petition against the acquiring of university land for this purpose.

The court ordered the provincial government and the Provincial Highway Division to complete the project and expedite land acquisition strictly in terms of the act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government government of Sindh Sindh High Court Highway Division Tando Jam bypass

Construction of Tando Jam Bypass: SHC orders Sindh govt to complete third alignment

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

Dilip Kumar passes away

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

PSM revival plan: PC BoD all set to give approval

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

CCoE meeting today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.