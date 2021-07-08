Canola futures down on soya weakness

CHICAGO: ICE canola futures fell their daily $30 trading limit on Tuesday, pressured by sharp declines in the US soybean and soyoil markets, traders said.

The plunge in soy sparked a round of selling in canola by commodity funds, even though hot and dry weather was continuing to stress the crop in dry areas of Canada.

Most-active November canola lost $30, to $771.40 per tonne.

November-January canola spread traded 2,061 times.

CBOT November soybean futures ended down 94 cents at US$13.05 a bushel.

Euronext November rapeseed futures dropped 3%, their second straight day of sharp declines due to the improving US crop prospects.