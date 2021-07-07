ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Stay-at-home orders in Myanmar's Yangon as Covid cases spike

  • Authorities reported almost 4,000 new cases on Wednesday -- compared with fewer than 50 per day in early May.
AFP 07 Jul 2021

YANGON: Myanmar authorities announced stay-at-home measures in parts of commercial capital Yangon on Wednesday, as the country reported its highest daily coronavirus caseload in months.

From Thursday, a ban on more than one person leaving home for non-medical reasons will apply to 10 Yangon townships, which together are home to around 1.5 million people.

No timeframe was given for the restrictions, on townships including Hlaing Thar Yar -- scene of huge pro-democracy protests met by a brutal military crackdown after the country's February coup.

Yangon is home to an estimated seven million people.

Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases

Those travelling to government jobs are exempt, according to the announcement from the health and sports ministry of the State Administration Council -- as the military junta calls itself.

Authorities reported almost 4,000 new cases on Wednesday -- compared with fewer than 50 per day in early May.

Myanmar's creaking healthcare system had struggled to respond to Covid-19 even before the coup, which ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Swathes of the country were put under partial lockdown last year, although enforcement was often lax in the developing nation where many face a stark choice between following regulations and feeding their families.

Since the coup, thousands of doctors, volunteers and civil servants have joined a mass civil disobedience campaign to protest against the military regime.

Around 1.75 million people have been vaccinated in the country of 54 million, state TV said Wednesday, with authorities rushing to secure more doses from Russia and China.

Two million doses would arrive in Myanmar shortly, it added, without providing details.

On Wednesday China reported its highest daily caseload in six months, thanks partly to a spike in cases in the town of Ruili, a major crossing point from Muse in Myanmar.

Of 57 new infections, 12 were Myanmar nationals, according to health authorities in Yunnan province, who blamed the outbreak on the more contagious Delta variant.

Coronavirus Myanmar COVID cases Yangon

Stay-at-home orders in Myanmar's Yangon as Covid cases spike

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Zardari in New York apartment case

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

Sindh govt should not deprive Tharparkar residents of basic rights: Qureshi

World passes 'tragic milestone' of 4 million Covid deaths: WHO

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters