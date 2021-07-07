ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai resigns

  • In April, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked him to step down
BR Web Desk 07 Jul 2021

Balochistan’s Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday submitted his resignation letter to President Arif Alvi.

In April, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked him to step down, saying he intended to appoint a new governor due to the "transformed political challenges" facing Pakistan.

Yasinzai was appointed as the governor of Balochistan by President Arif Alvi in October 2018.

He served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) from 2005 to 2009.

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Yasinzai was born in 1954 in Quetta and completed his Bachelor's and Master's from the Forman Christian College University, Lahore.

He started his law practice in 1981 and was appointed as judge of the BHC in 1997

Earlier today, the premier also appointed the Chief of Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) Shahzain Bugti as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan.

Gwadar steps up a gear

The Cabinet Division has issued notification of the appointment of Shahzain Bugti.

"The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti MNA, as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, with immediate effect. He shall hold the status of Federal Minister," a notification from the Cabinet Division said.

The premier on Monday said that Balochistan has been neglected in the past, but development in Gwadar will pave way for its progress, adding that there will be no impediments to its speedy development.

Pakistan China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Balochistan Belt and Road Project Imran Khan, Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai resigns

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Zardari in New York apartment case

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

Sindh govt should not deprive Tharparkar residents of basic rights: Qureshi

World passes 'tragic milestone' of 4 million Covid deaths: WHO

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters