Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai resigns

Balochistan’s Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday submitted his resignation letter to President Arif Alvi.

In April, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked him to step down, saying he intended to appoint a new governor due to the "transformed political challenges" facing Pakistan.

Yasinzai was appointed as the governor of Balochistan by President Arif Alvi in October 2018.

He served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) from 2005 to 2009.

Yasinzai was born in 1954 in Quetta and completed his Bachelor's and Master's from the Forman Christian College University, Lahore.

He started his law practice in 1981 and was appointed as judge of the BHC in 1997

Earlier today, the premier also appointed the Chief of Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) Shahzain Bugti as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan.

The Cabinet Division has issued notification of the appointment of Shahzain Bugti.

"The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti MNA, as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, with immediate effect. He shall hold the status of Federal Minister," a notification from the Cabinet Division said.

The premier on Monday said that Balochistan has been neglected in the past, but development in Gwadar will pave way for its progress, adding that there will be no impediments to its speedy development.