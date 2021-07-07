ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
CM Buzdar says budget focusing on under-developed areas in Punjab

Aisha Mahmood 07 Jul 2021

Karachi: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the first government that is focusing on the under-developed areas of Punjab.

Addressing media in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan on Wednesday, the CM said previous governments never paid attention to underdeveloped areas of the province, adding that the budget for the ongoing fiscal year has a 66% higher allocation in Annual Development Plan (ADP).

He further said he himself is overlooking implementation of the projects.

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

He said that the budget pays special attention to health, adding that DG Khan and Sahiwal are in the first phase of the health card.

"By December, the whole province will be covered."

He further said that it is the priority of the provincial government to maintain law and order in DG Khan. The chief minister shared that a 122-kilometre road is being constructed to link Punjab to Balochistan which will reduce distance by 100 kilometres.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of nine projects worth Rs 2.87 billion in DG Khan.

