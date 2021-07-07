Pakistan actively involved in helping resume talks between Afghan govt, Taliban: Akram

Karachi: Pakistan has said that it is actively involved in trying to move the Afghan government and Taliban to resume talks for a political settlement.

Responding to a question on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan during his briefing to United Nations (UN) correspondents, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN Munir Akram said that in its efforts to promote a settlement that would bring the long-running war to an end, Pakistan facilitated talks between the United States and Taliban in Doha and then between Afghan government and Taliban, reported Radio Pakistan.

Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month

He further said that following some controversies when US President Joe Biden administration decided to pull its troops from Afghanistan without any conditions, the Doha process fell in a sort of suspension.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban have revealed that they have been working on a written peace proposal which they will share with the Afghan government in the coming months.

A Pakistani official involved in the Afghan peace efforts said that it was due to Pakistan's efforts that the Taliban were still committed to peace efforts, reported The Express Tribune.

"Pakistan is not only in touch with the Afghan Taliban but also reaching out to other players in Afghanistan. The Pakistani ambassador to Kabul has been meeting leaders from different political parties both in government and otherwise," the official was quoted as saying in the report.