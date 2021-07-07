Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

Karachi: Pakistan recorded national coronavirus positivity ratio at 3.27% on July 6, the highest positivity level since June 12 when it stood at 3.41%.

With lockdown restrictions easing, the country has seen a slight increase in the coronavirus positivity ratio in July as compared to June when the positivity rate was below 3%.

The latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shows that 1,517 people tested positive for the novel virus after the country conducted 46,287 tests during the last 24 hours.

The national Covid-19 tally stands at 966,007. There are 34,013 active and 1,941 critical cases in the country.

During the last 24 hours, the virus claimed 17 more lives, taking the death toll to 22,469. The total number of recoveries jumped to 909,525 after 877 more people recovered from the disease in 24 hours.

On Monday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had warned that there was a small but noticeable increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

"Masks, avoidance of large crowds and continued vaccination remain crucial tools in this work," Dr Sultan tweeted.

Last month, Minister for Planning Asad Umar had also warned that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July if the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are not followed.

Umar said that the NCOC carried out an “artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis”, which suggests that in the absence of "strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program,” the 4th wave is likely to emerge in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 412,249 coronavirus vaccines were administered across Pakistan on July 6. The NCOC said that the total number of vaccines administered in the country till now has reached 18,228,235.

On Tuesday, a special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-6853 airlifted two million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 from China. Pakistan has been using mainly Chinese vaccines namely Sinopharm and Sinovac to inoculate the citizens.