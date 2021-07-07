No water, electricity in Gwadar, says JI leader

LAHORE: Gwadar is the centre for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but the old citizens and population of Gwadar do not have access to electricity, gas and clean water and also fishermen have no job security. This was stated by Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch in a telephonic conversation with JI Secretary General Balochistan Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch and Gwadar leader Saeed Baloch here on Tuesday.

He said “every ruler makes good and pleasant announcements on the occasion of Gwadar visit but does not work. Prime Minister Imran Khan must ensure the implementation of his announcements. To provide relief to the Baloch families, the missing persons should be recovered; this will be the beginning of ending the resentment of the Baloch,” he added.

Liaqat Baloch said the Waqf Property Bill, the destruction of the family system in the name of the “Domestic Protection Act”, the exclusion of religious education from the curriculum and the intrusion of secular education would be worked out and decided by the Central Supreme Council.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021