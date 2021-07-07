Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
07 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 6, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 157.95 157.83 157.65 157.39 157.05 156.69 156.39
EUR 187.59 187.51 187.41 187.22 186.93 186.60 186.45
GBP 219.29 219.12 218.90 218.56 218.10 217.60 217.27
===========================================================================
