ANL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
ASL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FCCL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
FFBL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.86%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGGL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
GGL 49.88 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.76%)
HUMNL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
JSCL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.04%)
KAPCO 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
MDTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 169.80 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.44%)
PACE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 165.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
WTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
BR100 5,175 Increased By ▲ 31.16 (0.61%)
BR30 26,821 Increased By ▲ 36.83 (0.14%)
KSE100 47,560 Increased By ▲ 185.07 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,087 Increased By ▲ 92.02 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

  • Says border closed till the issuance of fresh guidelines by NCOC
  • Restrictions imposed on all types of trade and pedestrian travel
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 06 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that cross-border movement at Torkham has come to a complete halt as the crossing was closed to control the spread of coronavirus from the neighbouring countries on the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In a tweet, Rashid said: "On the advice of the NCOC all types of immigration departure and arrival will be closed from today at Torkham Border till the fresh guidelines of NCOC."

Earlier, 34 Pakistanis tested positive for coronavirus on return from Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

Torkham opens for pedestrian travel

Health officials at the Pak-Afghan Dosti Hospital in Torkham said that all infected people were quarantined at the District Headquarters Hospital in Landi Kotal. In wake of the Covid-19 infections, the authorities closed the Torkham border for pedestrian movement.

Trade with Afghanistan remained suspended for several days but later the border was opened for cross-border movement after scores of jobless labourers and porters held a protest demonstration in Landi Kotal.

Coronavirus NCOC Sheikh Rasheed movement of people restricted Torkham border border closed Covid guidelines

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

AGP for talks to resolve water dispute

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

OPEC+ abandons oil policy moot

Three soldiers martyred near Afghan border

More incentives unveiled for marketing of remittances

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters