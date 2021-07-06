ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Pakistan to raise Indian terror financing issue at int'l level: Qureshi

Recorder Report 06 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will raise the issue of Indian terror financing at the international level based on the 'solid' evidence of Indian involvement in Johar Town, Lahore terror attack. In a statement on Monday, the foreign minister hoped that the international community would take notice of 'solid' evidence to be provided by Pakistan about Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan would continue to apprise the international community and the nation about the evidence that come through the investigations, adding that India was making an attempt to divert the world community's attention from its internal situation.

The FM said Pakistan wants to promote regional connectivity, so that to encourage investment and development in the region.

"If the unrest continues in Afghanistan with the negative intention so that Pakistan is engaged at 'two fronts,' it will be against shared global objective of restoration of peace," Qureshi added.

He said Pakistan is taking every possible step against terrorism and for protection of its borders.

"We have carried out border fencing and cleared our tribal areas of terrorists," he said, adding that the government is undertaking development work in the tribal districts.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has enacted legislation to check terror financing and taken steps against money laundering, which is Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s objective.

"The world also wants an end to the terror financing," the foreign minister further stated, while referring to the involvement of India's terror financing in terror attacks inside Pakistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan desires honorable return of Afghan refugees to their homeland. For this purpose, he said that it will require the support of international community. He said that a comprehensive, time bound and well-resourced plan be carved out for the return of Afghan refugees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shah Mahmood Qureshi terrorism fatf foreign minister Johar Town international community

