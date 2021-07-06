Pakistan to raise Indian terror financing issue at int'l level: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will raise the issue of Indian terror financing at the international level based on the 'solid' evidence of Indian involvement in Johar Town, Lahore terror attack. In a statement on Monday, the foreign minister hoped that the international community would take notice of 'solid' evidence to be provided by Pakistan about Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan would continue to apprise the international community and the nation about the evidence that come through the investigations, adding that India was making an attempt to divert the world community's attention from its internal situation.

The FM said Pakistan wants to promote regional connectivity, so that to encourage investment and development in the region.

"If the unrest continues in Afghanistan with the negative intention so that Pakistan is engaged at 'two fronts,' it will be against shared global objective of restoration of peace," Qureshi added.

He said Pakistan is taking every possible step against terrorism and for protection of its borders.

"We have carried out border fencing and cleared our tribal areas of terrorists," he said, adding that the government is undertaking development work in the tribal districts.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has enacted legislation to check terror financing and taken steps against money laundering, which is Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s objective.

"The world also wants an end to the terror financing," the foreign minister further stated, while referring to the involvement of India's terror financing in terror attacks inside Pakistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan desires honorable return of Afghan refugees to their homeland. For this purpose, he said that it will require the support of international community. He said that a comprehensive, time bound and well-resourced plan be carved out for the return of Afghan refugees.

