Mingora water project: KP CM directs land acquisition

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday directed the authorities concerned for necessary steps to complete acquisition of land for the proposed Mingora Greater Water Supply Project and a realistic way-forward be devised to address the genuine reservations of the land owners.

He was chairing a progress review meeting on various developmental schemes of district Swat. Member National Assembly Dr. Haider Ali, MPA Fazal Hakim, Commissioner Malakand Division, Deputy Commissioner Swat and high ups of relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Chief Minister directed Commissioner Malakand to visit the proposed site jointly with respective elected public representatives, district administration and authorities of local government and come up with solid proposals in consultation with land owners to resolve the issue as soon as possible. He urged upon authorities that the grievances of land owners should be addressed on top priority so that the project could be initiated in an efficient and pleasant manner.

He termed this project as of vital importance for the city and added that the project on completion would provide all time solution to the long standing issue of water scarcity in Mingora City.

Briefing about the Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme, the meeting was informed that the project would be completed with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) adding that the project would have 20 kilometers long pipeline and state of the art Water Treatment Plant. It was informed that under this gravity based water project, 85% water would be supplied from pure gravity whereas 15% of water would be provided through solar pumping. The project has been devised keeping in view the requirements of the City for next 25 years.

