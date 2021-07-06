PBC lauds elevation of BHC CJ to apex court

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has appreciated the move for elevation of Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court to the Supreme Court of Pakistan being the senior most and well deserving to be elevated in all respects.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PBC vice chairman said it is for the first time in the country's judicial history that a Baloch judge is being elevated to the apex court of Pakistan.

He, however, expressed serious reservations and concerns that judge of Sindh High Court at No 05 in seniority is also being elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against another vacant seat, while ignoring the first four senior most judges.

He stated that although seniority is not the only criteria for elevation to the Supreme Court, the aspect of competency, uprightness, integrity, performance and ability also have to be kept in mind, while elevating the judges of high courts.

He raised question whether all the four senior judges of the Sindh High Court lack the above said criteria to be elevated to the apex court of Pakistan?

The PBC vice chief said the elevation of judge from serial No 05 is not only against the spirit of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in Al-Jehad Trust case but also against the expectancy of the senior most judge of Sindh High Court and it will demoralize the senior judges of the high courts.

