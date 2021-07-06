Cabinet meets today

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (July 6) will discuss geopolitical situation, economic issues and different proposals of ministries. To be presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the meeting will also discuss update on electoral reforms.

The Economic Affairs Division will give presentation on debts of G20 countries. Appointment of Chairman EOBI, Member Support Services PBS, imposition of additional customs duty and regulatory duties are also on the agenda. The Cabinet will also consider amendment to Capital Territory Order 2019 and federal government management authority. The sources said that the ratification of decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Energy and the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms is also on the agenda.

