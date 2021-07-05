ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
Haris Sohail doubtful for first ODI against England

  • The left-handed batsman will undergo an MRI scan on 6 July in Cardiff
Syed Ahmed Updated 05 Jul 2021

Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail is doubtful for the opening One-Day International (ODI) against England in Cardiff due to an injury.

Haris had a stress injury in his right leg during the second practice game in Derby on July 4, after he was suggested rest by the team’s doctor.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, saying that the batsman is still feeling a slight pain in his leg, barring him from attending the next two practice sessions scheduled on 5 and 6 July.

“The left-handed batsman has already started his rehabilitation and will undergo an MRI scan on 6 July in Cardiff, following which decision on his availability for the 8 July ODI against England will be made.

Shoaib Akhtar calls Haris Sohail Pakistan's 'smartest' cricketer

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England which is also part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League will commence from Cardiff on 8 July.

Note that Haris is making a comeback in the national side after nearly 6 months. He last played for Pakistan during the tour of New Zealand in December last year, while his last ODI came against Zimbabwe in October 2020.

