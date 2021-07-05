ANL 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.69%)
ASC 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.57%)
ASL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
AVN 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.04%)
DGKC 116.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.83%)
EPCL 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.09%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
HASCOL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-9.51%)
HUBC 80.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
HUMNL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
JSCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.29%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.92%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.55%)
SNGP 49.61 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.68%)
TRG 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.29%)
UNITY 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.29%)
WTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,156 Decreased By ▼ -28.53 (-0.55%)
BR30 26,881 Decreased By ▼ -245.71 (-0.91%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By ▼ -207.09 (-0.43%)
KSE30 19,029 Decreased By ▼ -71.53 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
LME aluminium may retest resistance at $2,603 this week

  • Support is at $2,509, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,405-$2,451 range
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may retest a resistance at $2,603 per tonne this week, a break above which could lead to a gain into $2,674-$2,731 range.

A triangle has been confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting a target around $2,700. The metal is riding on a wave (5), which is capable of travelling far above $2,603.

Support is at $2,509, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,405-$2,451 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

