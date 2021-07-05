LME aluminium may retest resistance at $2,603 this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may retest a resistance at $2,603 per tonne this week, a break above which could lead to a gain into $2,674-$2,731 range.

A triangle has been confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting a target around $2,700. The metal is riding on a wave (5), which is capable of travelling far above $2,603.

Support is at $2,509, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,405-$2,451 range.

