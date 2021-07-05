ANL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.42%)
ASC 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.78%)
DGKC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.77%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.2%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
HASCOL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-10.12%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
JSCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 45.93 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.7%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.29%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.92%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.57%)
SNGP 49.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (4.05%)
TRG 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.29%)
UNITY 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.33%)
WTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,156 Decreased By ▼ -28.47 (-0.55%)
BR30 26,876 Decreased By ▼ -250.17 (-0.92%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -206.49 (-0.43%)
KSE30 19,028 Decreased By ▼ -72.53 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Hackers demand $70m to restore data held by companies hit in cyberattack

  • The demand was posted on a site typically used by the REvil cybercrime gang
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: The hackers suspected to be behind a mass ransomware attack that affected hundreds of companies worldwide late on Sunday demanded $70 million to restore the data, according to a posting on a dark web site.

The demand was posted on a site typically used by the REvil cybercrime gang, a Russia-linked group that is counted among the cybercriminal world's most prolific extortionists.

The gang has an affiliate structure, occasionally making it difficult to determine who speaks on the hackers' behalf, but Allan Liska of cybersecurity firm Recorded Future said the message "almost certainly" came from REvil's core leadership.

The group has not responded to an attempt by Reuters to reach it for comment.

REvil's ransomware attack, which the group executed on Friday, was among the most dramatic in a series of increasingly attention-grabbing hacks.

The gang broke into Kaseya, a Miami-based information technology firm, and used their access to breach some of its clients' clients, setting off a chain reaction that quickly paralyzed the computers of hundreds of firms worldwide.

Cybersecurity experts swiftly blamed REvil for the attack. Sunday's statement was the group's first public acknowledgement that it was behind it.

An executive at Kaseya said the company was aware of the ransom demand but did not immediately return further messages seeking comment.

Liska said he believed the hackers had bitten off more than they could chew.

"For all of their big talk on their blog, I think this got way out of hand and is a lot bigger than they expected," he said.

Russia cybersecurity REvil cybercrime gang Allan Liska

Hackers demand $70m to restore data held by companies hit in cyberattack

