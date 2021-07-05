ANL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.9%)
ASC 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
DGKC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-6.83%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
JSCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 46.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.03%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
PAEL 35.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
SNGP 49.71 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.89%)
TRG 165.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.26%)
UNITY 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.15%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.21%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,017 Decreased By ▼ -110 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,646 Decreased By ▼ -40.15 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,081 Decreased By ▼ -19.55 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian stocks extend global rally after US jobs report

  • Gold edged up 0.1% to $1,789.46 an ounce
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a US jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn't yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus.

Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend, with the Nikkei falling 0.5% following a surge in COVID-19 infections in Tokyo, just weeks before the city hosts the Olympics.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, led by a 1% gain in Taiwan. Chinese blue chips added 0.1%.

Trading is set to be thinner than usual with US markets closed for the extended 4th of July weekend, meaning "some of those upside moves might be capped and price action might be choppy," according to Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne.

"But given Friday's nonfarm payrolls numbers, things are still really, really optimistic, and I think you'll start to see that come through again as the week unfolds," Rodda said.

"Conditions are right for equities to continue to push higher right across the globe."

The MSCI All Country World index closed at a record 724.66 last week, and edged 0.1% higher on Monday.

S&P 500 futures pointed to a 0.1% dip for Tuesday's open, after the index closed 0.8% higher at a record 4,352.34 on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.8% to hit a record.

US nonfarm payrolls increased by a bigger-than-expected 850,000 jobs last month. But the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked up to 5.9% from 5.8%, while the closely watched average hourly earnings, a gauge of wage inflation, rose 0.3% last month, lower than the consensus forecast for a 0.4% increase.

"The goldilocks print suggests there is no need to accelerate the tapering timeline or the implied rate hike profile," Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

"Overall the level of payrolls is still 6.8 million below pre-pandemic February 2020 levels and is still below the level of substantial progress needed by the Fed. As such there is nothing in this report for the Fed to become hawkish about."

Eyes will be trained on the minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting from last month, when policymakers surprised markets by signalling two rate hikes by the end of 2023.

Commentary by Fed officials since then has been more balanced, particularly from Chair Jerome Powell, and investors will parse Wednesday's release for further clues on the timing of policy tightening.

US bond markets were closed for the holiday, after the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield sank to 1.4306%.

The dollar was mostly flat on Monday after dropping from a three-month high at the end of last week, pressured by the weaker details of the US nonfarm payrolls report.

The greenback was little changed at 111.055 yen and $1.18615 per euro.

Gold edged up 0.1% to $1,789.46 an ounce.

Crude oil slipped as OPEC+ talks dragged on. Saudi Arabia's energy minister pushed back on Sunday against opposition by fellow Gulf producer the United Arab Emirates to a proposed OPEC+ deal and called for "compromise and rationality" to secure agreement when the group reconvenes on Monday.

Brent crude fell 29 cents to $75.88 a barrel, and US crude lost 24 cents to $74.92 a barrel.

asian stocks Nikkei Kyle Rodda MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares S&P500

Asian stocks extend global rally after US jobs report

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters