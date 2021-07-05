ANL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
ASC 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
AVN 93.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.72%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
EPCL 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.71%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.8%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
KAPCO 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
PAEL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 11.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
SNGP 49.55 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.55%)
TRG 165.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
UNITY 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.11%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,180 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-0.07%)
BR30 27,043 Decreased By ▼ -83.76 (-0.31%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0%)
KSE30 19,099 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ko wins in first start since being dethroned as No. 1

  • In her first start since Nelly Korda overtook her, the South Korean carded a two-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Finland's Matilda Castren
AFP 05 Jul 2021

LOS ANGELES: Ko Jin-young two putted for par on No. 18 to win the Volunteers of America Classic on Sunday, just one week after losing her world number one title.

In her first start since Nelly Korda overtook her, the South Korean carded a two-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Finland's Matilda Castren.

Ko was No. 1 from July 2019, a streak of 100 consecutive weeks. But winning her eighth career LPGA Tour title on Sunday helped take some of the sting off being knocked off her lofty perch.

"I was thinking I had a lot of pressure with the No. 1 ranking," Ko said. "But I made it this week. I'm very happy."

Ko, who earned $225,000 for the victory, finished with a 16-under 268 total to edge Castren who closed with a 69 on the Old American Golf Club in Dallas, Texas.

''I had a lot of opportunities for birdies that I didn't make,'' Ko said. ''But I still won so it doesn't matter.''

She has now captured at least one win in five straight seasons going back to 2017. Her previous wins include the 2018 Women's Australian Open and 2019 ANA Inspiration.

Her most recent win was last year's CME Group Tour Championship.

Mexico's Gaby Lopez closed with a 65 to finish in solo third, two shots adrift of Ko. Lopez made her only bogey on the last hole.

Germany's Esther Henseleit closed with a 72 and tied for fourth with Ana Belac (68) and Emma Talley, who shot a 63.

Ko got off to a hot start by making birdie on three of her first four holes to open up a four-shot lead early in the final round. From there, she kept a lead of at least two shots for most of the round.

Castren made a late charge with a birdie at No. 17 to close the gap to one shot, but was unable to get any closer.

"I played with her the last two days, and it was just really cool to watch her play," Castren said. "She didn't make many mistakes at all, recovered from her not-so-great shots really well. I can definitely see why she was world No. 1 for so long."

Defending champion Angela Stanford carded a 71 to finish in a tie for 12th with fellow American Stacy Lewis.

Ko Jin young Nelly Korda

Ko wins in first start since being dethroned as No. 1

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters