ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
APHC urges Kashmiris to observe Martyrs' Week from 6th

APP 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the people of the territory and the freedom-loving Kashmiris living in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and other parts of the world to observe Martyrs' Week from July 6th to 13th, 2021.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC issued a calendar containing various programs to be observed in connection with the Martyrs Week. As per the calendar, 8th July will be observed as Resistance Day to commemorate the 5th martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, and his associates and 13th July shall be observed as Martyrs' Day. The APHC has also called for complete shutdown in IIOJK and public marches on these days.

As per the calendar on 6th July, special prayer meetings shall be organized in IIOJK, AJK, Pakistan and abroad to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who laid their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom and to pray for the success of the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

On 7th July, protest rallies and processions shall be organized to draw the attention of the world community towards the ruthless genocide, barbarism and gross violation of human rights at the hands of Indian occupational troops in IIOJK. Banners and placards shall be displayed depicting, custodial killings, vandalizing of residential houses and showering of bullets and pellets on the innocent people of Kashmir for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

On 8th July, complete shutdown will be observed and civil curfew shall be implemented strictly in IIOJK. A march will be conducted to Tral, the native town of Burhan Wani, to pay glowing tributes to the hero of Kashmir resistance movement and all other Kashmiri martyrs. On the day, seminars and public meetings shall be organised in AJK, Pakistan and abroad to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs.

On 13th July, complete shutdown and civil curfew shall be observed in IIOJK and all the people shall proceed to the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar to pay tributes to the martyrs of 13th July, 1931. The APHC statement said that 23 Kashmiris were martyred within the premises of Central Jail in Srinagar on 13th July, 1931 when people were protesting against the desecration of Holy Quran by the then Dogra rulers of Jammu and Kashmir. Rallies, seminars and processions shall be organised in AJK, Pakistan and abroad to mark the day.

The APHC in its statement, expressed the hope that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir shall make the program a grand success and during the week-long programs they shall reaffirm their commitment and reiterate their unwavering pledge to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion despite the suppression and oppression unleashed by India.

IIOJK APHC Hurriyat Indian Illegally Occupied

