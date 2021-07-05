PHP F'abad pursues awareness campaign

FAISALABAD: Mobile Education unit of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Region Faisalabad has relentlessly pursued awareness campaign in four Districts of Region Faisalabad to educate public about appropriate safety precautions, inculcating road sense, mobilize citizens, road signs and traffic rules.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum while evaluating the performance of Mobile Education unit said that pamphlets, brochures and leaflets are distributed among road users and commuters.

In-charge MEU Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti told that in the first 6 months from January to June, 2021, Mobile Education Unit visited 126 Education institutions, 107 Patrol pumps, 116 Banks, 70 villages, 80 Union councils, 89 Hospitals, 187 Goods Transport, 190 Commercial Markets, 205 Bus/Rickshaw stands, 198 Public places, 209 Road shows, 21 awareness seminars and distributed 90,410 Pamphlets among citizens and for the better performance delivery and wellbeing of Officers/ Officials, 10 Memorandums of understanding ( MOU) were signed.

Blood Donation Camp was established in collaboration with Ali Zaib Foundation to create awareness about the need of blood to the patients of Thalassemia and Hemophilia. The officers/officials of PHP donated blood as many as 45 Sacs. Road safety camp was established at Ismail Road to distribute Helmets among road users to create sensibility about the use of helmet while driving. Further, the citizens are told to observe road safety rules and regulations. Every day, accidents happen due to human error.-PR

