Govt urged to focus on industrialization

LAHORE: Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Adil Mahmood urged the government to focus on industrialization instead of distributing Rs 1,2500 among poor people.

In a press statement here on Sunday, he said the promotion of industry would generate more jobs thus ensuring prosperity of labour class. He said no doubt the government has taken steps to rationalize taxes and duties to increase the tax payer base and remove unnecessary hurdles by Federal Board of Revenue in the expansion of the businesses, small or large, for the overall benefit of the economy but there are many loopholes in the policies. He said the government officials and industrialists have to sit together to plug up these loopholes.

Adil said shifting of industry from China to Pakistan would go a long way for the both countries as the joints ventures would dilute the effects of US curbs on Chinese companies and promote industry in our country.

The Sheikhupura Chamber president said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took bold and difficult decisions to steer the economy in the right direction. "Achievement of four percent growth during the current fiscal year in this crisis was result of incentives given to different sectors, including industries, housing and construction and agriculture and this move should not be stopped," he said.-PR

